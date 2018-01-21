Serie A giants Roma have entered the race for Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian's signature in the January transfer window.

Darmian was brought to Old Trafford in the summer of 2015 but has failed to consolidate his place in the starting XI with Antonio Valencia going on to permanently take his place at right-back.

Very much a bit-part player with 11 appearances in all competitions this season, including just four league appearances, United are reported to be interested in the prospect of cashing in on the Italy international.

Previously linked with the likes of Valencia, Juventus and AC Milan, all of whom are yet to make an official bid, Roma are now the latest club to declare their interest in the versatile 28-year-old.

According to the Mirror, Darmian has been told by Reds boss Jose Mourinho that he is surplus to requirements and will be allowed to leave the club for a fee of £17m ($24m) — a £4m ($5.5m) profit on his £13m ($18m) signing from Torino.

However, Roma are only interested in a loan deal for now with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

The same report claims the Giallorossi have also told right-back Bruno Peres that he can leave the club if a replacement can be found, which in turn has alerted the likes of Watford and Galatasaray.

With his ability to play on both flanks, Darmian would be able to play on the left-hand side, should current Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri depart for Chelsea.

The Legnano native notably claimed in October that he did not regret his decision to join United but refused to rule out a return to Italy in the future.

"I made a choice [to come to Manchester United] and I don't regret it," Darmian was quoted as saying by Goal. "Of course it's normal that any player wants to play as much as possible. I work hard every week and I'll keep doing it.

"I don't always watch Italian football and I don't know what will happen in the future, maybe there will be a chance to come back one day."