Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan says reports linking him with a summer move to Manchester United "may be true."

Nainggolan, 29, opted to remain in the Italian capital last summer despite Antonio Conte's best efforts to bring him to Chelsea. The Belgium international even sat down with the Italian coach to discuss a move to the Premier League, home to 13 of his international teammates.

The powerful midfielder remained loyal to Roma, however, helping the club secure a return to the Champions League next season with a third place finish.

Premier League interest hasn't disappeared however with Jose Mourinho now credited with interest. According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, enquiries were made into Nainggolan's availability amid suggestions he is one of three midfielders the United boss is keen to bring to Old Trafford this summer, with Monaco's Fabinho also on the shortlist, along with the slightly more idealistic target of Real Madrid star Toni Kroos.

Like so many of his Belgium teammates, Nainggolan has been quizzed about his club future while away on international duty this week, but would not be drawn on his future.

He told Sky Sports: "When you play football you have to make choices and last year my choice was to stay. Next year? We will see, like I've said, I will go on vacation and then we will talk about it."

When asked specifically about United's interest in signing him this summer, he added: "It can be true, it can be not true, that is something you have to know."

While midfield is an area of concern for United, the club's immediate priority would appear to be adding goals to their side. Last week, United backed away from a proposed €100m (£86m) move for Antoine Griezmann to instead focus their efforts on signing a traditional number nine to help fill the void left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is recovering from a long-term knee injury.