AS Roma have switched their attention to Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu as they look to strengthen their side before the end of the January transfer window.

The Serie A outfit are on the verge of losing Emerson Palmieri and Edin Dzeko to Chelsea and sporting director Monchi is keen to bring in reinforcements, especially for the Bosnian forward.

According to Sport, Deulofeu is said to be his primary target to bolster their forward line but Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge remains an alternative. The Roma chief is said to have held talks with the Barcelona winger over a move to the Italian capital.

Deulofeu has fallen out of favour under manager Ernesto Valverde and has struggled for game time despite rejoining the Catalan club in the summer. He has made just 10 appearances in the La Liga this season of which just five have been from the start.

The former Everton winger is said to be keen to move away from the Camp Nou in order to play regular football and keep his hopes alive to make Julen Lopetegui's 23-man Spain World Cup squad for this summer's showpiece event in Russia.

Deulofeu is not short of suitors as he has attracted interest from the likes of Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan, but they are yet to reach an agreement with Barcelona. Roma are said to be ready to sanction a move of around €15m (£13.1m, $18.4m) to take the Spaniard to the Stadio Olimpico.

However, Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco is said to prefer Sturridge to come in as a replacement for the seemingly Chelsea-bound Dzeko. The Liverpool forward has struggled for game time this season and is said to be keen to leave Anfield.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Inter are the favourites to land the England international, but Roma's interest could throw a spanner in the works. The Italian capital club will be flush with funds from the sale of Palmieri and Dzeko, while the San Siro outfit are seeking a loan deal with an option to make it permanent in the summer.

Liverpool are said to be ready to sanction a move for the £120,000-a-week striker, but will demand that interested clubs meet their £30m valuation.