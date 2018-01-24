Daniel Sturridge has been urged to consider leaving Liverpool for the second half of the season and move abroad, amid speculation Serie A side Inter Milan and Sevilla of La Liga are both interested in a six-month loan deal.

The 28-year-old has made just 14 appearances in all competitions this season and has not made a Premier League outing for the Reds since the draw with Chelsea last November due to an undisclosed muscle problem.

And with Roberto Firmino, Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, Sturridge's days at Liverpool appear to be numbered.

Both Inter and Sevilla have been linked with a loan move for the ex-Manchester City forward, with BBC Sport claiming an offer from the former has been submitted.

Luciano Spalletti's side have offered to pay all of Sturridge's £150,0000-a-week [The Daily Telegraph], wages which would equate to £3.15m for the rest of the season.

They will also give Liverpool a "significant" loan fee for the right to have the England international for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

And according to former midfielder Jamie Redknapp whichever club is able to strike a deal for Sturridge they are getting one of the continent's most potent frontmen.

"Whoever gets him, if you get a fit Daniel Sturridge, you've got one of the best strikers in Europe," he told Sky Sports. "He's a brilliant player but it's just fitness with him. He's a talent and he's got so much ability.

"He'd be a great signing for Sevilla or Inter Milan if they can keep him fit. They will be like 'I knew he was good but I didn't know he was this good' if he can avoid injury."

Sturridge's career has been beset by constant injury problems which have seen him go from one of the country's most promising finishers to among the most unreliable in the top flight. He is destined to miss out on selection in Gareth Southgate's England squad such has been his downturn in fortunes.

But Redknapp feels exposure to a league less physical and intense than the Premier League might suit Sturridge and give him an opportunity to recapture full fitness.

"It might suit him to go abroad," said Redknapp. "I've been that player, when you're injured and desperate, and you just want to play football. You'd do anything to get out there on the field. He might think a change of scenery will be good for him.

"Maybe he feels the rigours of the Premier League are too demanding on someone like him who gets a lot of injuries.

"It's a fascinating one. But if he's fit and firing he's a certainty for the England [World Cup] squad.

"But the problem is he's never fit and it makes it so difficult for a manager to trust him. In terms of ability he's up there with the best. His goal-scoring record is brilliant. But his ability to play consistently isn't."

If Sturridge does indeed leave Liverpool this month he will be the seventh major exit of the window after Philippe Coutinho and Cameron Brannagan departed on permanent deals, while Marko Grujic, Ryan Kent, Corey Whelan and Matty Virtue have left on loan.