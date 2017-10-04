Police are investigating a new child rape allegation against French-Polish film director Roman Polanski, it has been reported.

Renate Langer, 61, is a German-born former actress and claimed that the Chinatown director attacked her in 1972 when she was 15.

She told police in Switzerland that the assault happened at Polanski's previous home in Gstaad.

Polanski – whose pregnant second wife Sharon Tate was brutally murdered by members of the Manson Family in 1969 – pled guilty to charge of statutory rape after assaulting a 13-year-old girl named Samantha Geimer in 1977.

He was released from prison after serving 42 days, and was to be put on probation as part of an apparent plea bargain. After learning that the judge changed his mind and planned to reject the plea bargain, he fled to Paris before sentencing. He remains a fugitive from the US justice system.

Polanski went on to make more films including Tess (1979) and The Pianist (2002) amongst others.

The 84-year-old has been married to French actress Emmanuelle Seigner, 51, since 1989, and now lives in Paris as France does not have extradition treaty with America.

Two more women have also accused Polanski of sexual assault, which he has denied. One of the victims, known as Robin, was inspired to speak out after Samantha Geimer asked a Los Angeles judge to drop her case against the director , in August.

Robin claimed she decided to speak out after being left "infuriated" by Ms Geimer's plea.

She told The Mirror: "Over the years I've been satisfied that this child molester, Roman Polanski, is publicly known for sexually victimising a 13-year-old girl.

"Recently I saw Samantha Geimer on the news appearing to support Mr Polanski ... This infuriated me.

"I'm speaking out now so Samantha and the world will know that she is not the only minor that Roman Polanski victimised."

Polanski's lawyers have refused to discuss the latest allegation.