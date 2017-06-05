A Romanian baker caught up in the London Bridge attack spoke of smashing one of the terrorists over the head with a crate of bread to bring him down and end the carnage.

Florin Morariu works at the Bread Ahead bakery in Borough Market and was there at the moment of the attack on Saturday, 3 June. Morariu told Associated Press that he looked out of the window to see people suddenly fleeing in terror.

"They were fainting, falling and we went outside to see what was happening," he said.

Moments before, three armed attackers crashed a rental van into pedestrians on London Bridge before rampaging with large knives through the busy bars and restaurants of nearby Borough Market. Morariu then saw the three terrorists stabbing someone.

At first he froze, not knowing what to do. Then, Morariu acted, moving towards one of the terrorists and he "hit him around the head" with a bread crate.

"There was a car with a loudspeaker saying 'go, go' and [the police] threw a grenade...and then I ran," he told AP, before hearing the sound of gunshots.

Within eight minutes of the attack beginning, armed police had shot dead the three terrorists, Islamic extremists who are yet to be named by the authorities. Seven people were killed in the attack and scores more injured, some critically.

A video of the attack happening, filmed by Morariu and posted to his Facebook page, has been viewed over 2 million times.