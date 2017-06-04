An off-duty policeman who was one of the first on the scene of the suspected terror attacks at London Bridge is fighting for his life after tackling one of the three assailants.

The "hero" officer – said to be a rugby player – is in a critical condition after trying to take on the attacker and sustaining knife wounds, the BBC reported.

He is one of four police officers reportedly injured in Saturday night's (3 June) attack.

At least seven people were killed and more than 48 injured when a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge, with three attackers then going on a knifing spree in nearby Borough Market.

The Met Police, who is treating the incident as a terrorist attack, said armed police shot the three assailants dead within eight minutes of the first 999 call.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick praised the "extraordinarily brave actions by officers on and off duty first on the scene" who "ran towards the danger".

The actions of a British Transport Police (BTP) officer have also been praised after he faced attackers armed only with his baton.

Chief Constable Paul Crowther said: "Having visited the officer in hospital shortly after he was admitted for treatment, I was able to hear his account of what happened last night.

"It became clear that he showed enormous courage in the face of danger, as did many others who were at the scene and rushed to help. Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station.

"For an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud.

"All of us at BTP wish him a swift recovery, and I know he will be touched by the hundreds of messages of support from across the UK and the world.

"Our thoughts are with all of those who died or were injured, and their loved ones as they try to come to terms with what happened."

The Met Police is continuing to investigate the terror attacks, with raids on properties in Barking on Sunday morning leading to 12 arrests.

A further raid was carried out by armed police in nearby East Ham, with witnesses saying several people were arrested. The police have not yet confirmed if the arrests are connected with last night's attack.