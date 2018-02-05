A Romanian couple accused of modern slavery and gangmaster offenses were arrested in Cambridgeshire on Monday 5 February in an operation that authorities said freed six potential human trafficking victims.

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) said that the couple, a 30-year-old man and his 32-year-old female partner, were arrested in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at a detached property on Monday morning.

At the same address, GLAA said that six people were recovered having been brought to the UK by the couple and made to work in a salad processing factory. Authorities said they would recieve support as potential victims of human trafficking at a temporary reception centre.

"This once again demonstrates the GLAA's commitment to using our enhanced remit to investigate reported instances of modern slavery while remaining true to our founding principle of protecting vulnerable workers from exploitation," said GLAA Senior Investigating Officer Tony Byrne.

The operation was also helped by Cambridgeshire police and the National Crime Agency (NCA), while the British Red Cross helped providing welfare to the alleged vicitms. GLAA said that enquiries would continue.