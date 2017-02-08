Everton and West Bromwich Albion are exploring the possibility of signing Hull City forward Abel Hernandez, according to the player's agent. Hernandez is in the last 18 months of his contract with Hull and could well move on in the summer, with uncertainty surrounding the club's Premier League status and ownership.

The Uruguayan international signed for Hull from Palermo for £10m in the summer of 2014 and scored 20 goals as the Tigers achieved promotion last season. Hernandez has only found the net three times in the Premier League this campaign but Everton and West Brom have made "requests" to sign him, according to his agent Pablo Bentancur.

"We brought three proposals from China, one higher than the other," he told Tuttosport, reported by The Liverpool Echo. "At Hull City we have only one year of the contract. They would not sell. For the player from an economic point of view would be a great leap in quality. The Changchun Yatai wanted Abel strongly. But we have so many requests for June, including Everton and West Brom."

Everton do not exactly have a smorgasbord of strikers in their squad; Romelu Lukaku is the Toffees' main man but they only have West Ham United loanee Enner Valencia and young forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin - who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury - in reserve. Forgotten man Arouna Kone has been frozen out at Finch Farm by Ronald Koeman and was close to leaving for Crystal Palace on deadline day. Hull signed Everton forward Oumar Niasse on loan last month and the Senegalese forward could be used as a makeweight in any potential deal.

West Brom only have Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon and Welsh international Hal Robson-Kanu as their recognised strikers after selling Saido Berahino to Stoke City in the January transfer window. Tony Pulis has been eager to bolster his squad for some time now and will hope to bring more striking options to The Hawthorns in the summer.