Romelu Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that the Everton forward is signing 'a longer contract' at Goodison Park amid speculation over a summer switch to former club Chelsea. Lukaku has long been linked with a move away from Everton but according to Raiola Ronald Koeman's men have secured the coveted Belgian international's future.

Super-agent Raiola, who also represents Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, says the intention for him and Lukaku is to stay with Everton for the time being but did point out that 'contracts are not there to be going until the end'.

"Well, we're signing a longer contract so that's the intention (to stay with Everton)," Raiola told talkSPORT. "In football contracts are not there to be going until the end but it is always a three party deal, when everyone thinks it's time to move on then that will happen but at the moment he's signing with Everton." When asked how close the deal was to completion, Raiola added: "99.99999999%."

Lukaku has developed into one of the best strikers in Europe while at Everton and is currently the Premier League's joint-top scorer this season with 17 goals. The former Chelsea forward joined the Toffees on loan in 2013 before signing permanently the year after in a deal worth £28m and has since gone on to become Everton's top scorer of the Premier League era, alongside Goodison favourite and first team coach Duncan Ferguson, with 60 goals.

The 23-year-old, who has scored 79 goals in 153 appearances in total during his time on Merseyside, has two years left on his current deal at Goodison but will see that extended and his £70,000-a-week almost doubled when he signs fresh terms with Koeman's side.

Chelsea were interested in signing Lukaku last summer but were put off by Everton's £75m valuation. The Premier League leaders may have seen their former prodigy as a potential replacement for Diego Costa, whose future at Chelsea is far from certain, but Antonio Conte will now have to look elsewhere.