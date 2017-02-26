Everton manager Ronald Koeman is intent on bringing Burnley defender Micahel Keane to Goodison Park in the summer transfer window. He is confident over his side's chances of landing the much-admired centre-back for £20m ($24.92m) at the end of the season.

Keane has been an integral part of Burnley's excellent campaign in the Premier League and his defensive work has helped keep away a dreaded relegation battle.

The former Manchester United youth star's impressive performances have unsurprisingly, drawn attention from some of the Premier League's top clubs, according to The Mirror, and Everton are ready to pounce.

Despite a much-improved defensive record this season, Everton are still very much in need of surgery to their backline.

Captain Phil Jagielka's declining displays earlier in the campaign have seen him stuck on the substitutes' bench in recent weeks, Argentina international Ramiro Funes Mori has failed to impress when deputising for the Everton stalwart, while Ashley Williams, a £12m summer signing from Swansea City, will turn 33 this year.

Toffees boss Koeman is interested in his former comrade at Southampton, Virgil van Dijk, but knows Everton are behind the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in the race for the coveted Dutch international, who will miss his side's EFL Cup final against Manchester United with an ankle problem. The Barcelona legend is aware his side could be easily muscled out of a move for Van Dijk and has since moved on to Keane, who scored in Burnley's 1-1 draw with Hull City on Saturday.

Burnley will demand a fee of £20m for Keane, who has less than 18 months left on his current contract at Turf Moor, but that will be no issue for Everton with major shareholder Farhad Moshiri ready to invest heavily in order to propel Koeman's men into the top four.

Keane was linked with a move to Premier League champions Leicester City last summer but Burnley were staunch in their refusal to part with the 24-year-old.

Koeman is looking to strengthen both ends of the pitch in the summer and is also pursuing a deal for Hull City forward Abel Hernández, who reportedly could cost up to £20m. A deal for the Uruguayan would presumably lead to outcast Oumar Niasse swapping Goodison Park for the KC Stadium on a permanent basis.