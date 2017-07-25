Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he is completely different from Chelsea legend Didier Drogba who was more of a target man. The Manchester United striker says he likes to have the ball in his feet and run ragged at defenders while using his strength.

Lukaku has been in brilliant form in pre-season, scoring twice during their US tour and is a likely starter for their International Champions Cup clash against Barcelona in Maryland later this week. He stressed that he wants his own legacy at Old Trafford while the Ivorian was a Chelsea legend.

"I am different. Drogba is more of a target man, I am a player that has the ball into feet, who runs in behind," Lukaku told Sky Sports. "There are physical similarities but we are totally different players. I am Romelu Lukaku and I want to create my own history. He was at Chelsea, I am at Manchester United. That is the difference."

The £75m ($96m) man, who was initially scouted by Chelsea, also dismissed comparisons with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid hitman Cristiano Ronaldo as he believes that there is still a long way to go before he can reach those levels.

"I am far from that level but that is where I want to aim," he said. "It is all about the team for me, I want the team to win trophies and I will do everybody in my power to make sure the team wins. There is always room for improvement and I just want to be the best person I can be.

"I'm 24 years of age, I cannot say I am the complete package, I can't say I'm in my prime. There is still a lot of work to be done and I am delighted there is still a lot of work to be done. That means I can become even better than I am now."