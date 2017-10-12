Both Everton and Ronald Koeman could benefit from the Dutchman leaving Goodison Park to become manager of the Netherlands, according to former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough midfielder George Boateng.

Koeman is under significant pressure after overseeing a wildly disappointing start to the new campaign on Merseyside, though Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri recently stated that the former Southampton boss still has his total support.

But despite Moshiri's public pronouncements Koeman's position is not exactly watertight, and Boateng says his compatriot could instill the Oranje squad with the belief needed to assert themselves back at the top table of international football, while his departure could allow Everton to regroup after a rather "wobbly" start to the new campaign.

"Ronald Koeman is having a bit of a wobbly time at Everton. Maybe it might suit both parties - Ronald and Everton - for him to take over the Dutch national team," Boateng told talkSPORT.

"When Ronald Koeman was at Feyenoord he did an amazing job to get the team to finish second and applied for the [Netherlands] job - and they ignored him.

"They appointed Guus Hiddink and he is a father figure for most of us but unfortunately his time with the national team has passed. We have a young group - I call them the social media group - and they needed a young coach to bring them to another level whereby they could qualify.

"The players are there and are good enough to qualify for the next World Cup but it starts with appointing a good coach and one the players will believe 'yes, we can achieve something with this coach'. Don't put in an interim coach because there is no point."

Boateng's comments come in the wake of a campaign from Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf to have Koeman appointed as Netherlands boss. The 54-year-old is a regular columnist for the newspaper, who believe the former Valencia manager "could be the main candidate" to take over from Dick Advocaat, who is expected to leave his position after failing to guide his country to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.