Everton legend Peter Reid says Toffees chief Farhad Moshiri was "wrong" with his recent comments about unexpected losses and believes the former Arsenal shareholder should be aware that expectations are high at Goodison Park despite a poor start to the season.

Moshiri recently came in for criticism from the Toffees fanbase after he released a brief statement in an attempt to ease pressure on Ronald Koeman and temper the anger conjured by his side's poor start to the season. The British-Iranian said the defeat by Burnley was the only "unexpected loss" of the campaign, a phrase that suggests he anticipated the other losses against Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Reid, who was the heartbeat of Everton's midfield during the most successful period in the club's history, seemed rather unimpressed by Moshiri's attempt to improve the mood around Goodison and reminded the steel and energy magnate that the Merseysiders expect more than what is being served up at present.

"No, you are wrong, mate," Reid told the Independent. "Expectations are higher than that so I disagree and I tell you what, ask everyone who goes to the game, and they will say the same as me. That is wrong from the top in my opinion."

Moshiri was not the only Everton chief to feel Reid's wrath. The former Sunderland and Manchester City boss also took aim at under-fire Koeman for his use of record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has not exactly flourished in his new surroundings.

The Iceland international has been deployed on the left side of Everton's attack since arriving from Swansea City, but Reid thinks Koeman should do more to accommodate Sigurdsson, who led his country to World Cup qualification earlier this week.

"I don't think that at Swansea, [Gylfi] Sigurdsson played left side," Reid added. "He was at the hub and, without being too critical of Mr Koeman, if I am buying a player for £45m, I want him to play in his position.

"There was optimism but now we have seven points. When you spend £140m and lose your top goalscorer – who to be fair I never saw in big games – you have to get a striker in."