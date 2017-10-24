Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman has told of his "disappointment" after being sacked by the Goodison Park outfit but has thanked the Toffees' squad and staff for their commitment during his time in charge.

Koeman, 54, was relieved of his duties on Monday (23 October) after overseeing a dreadful start to the new campaign which came to a head on Sunday when the Toffees suffered an embarrassing 5-2 defeat by Arsenal.

In a statement on social media, Koeman said: "I would like to place on record my thanks to the players and staff for all of their work and commitment during my 16 months as Everton manager.

"I would like to thank Bill Kenwright, Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board for the opportunity to have managed a great club, and to the fans as well for their passionate support for the club.

"Naturally, I am disappointed at this moment, but I wish the team good luck in the future."

Koeman, who had around 18 months remaining on his contract with Everton is no stranger to the sack, having been shown the door at Valencia, but his next move remains a mystery at this stage.

For Everton, attention must turn to finding a replacement for the Dutchman. David Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge and will lead the beleaguered Toffees against Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, while Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Watford manager Marco Silva have been linked with the vacant post.

Dyche is seen as the early front-runner for the Everton hotseat and has worked wonders at Turf Moor, but former Toffees defender Alan Stubbs is reluctant to see the former Watford boss take the reins on Merseyside and would prefer that ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel come in and provide Everton with an identity they crave but unfortunately lack at this moment in time.

Stubbs, who has tasted managerial life with Hearts and Rotherham United, also expects Everton chairman Bill Kenwright to have more of a say over who replaces Koeman - Moshiri's first-choice when replacing Roberto Martinez.

"I personally would like to see someone like Thomas Tuchel take the job," Stubbs told talkSPORT. "I know Sean Dyche is the front-runner and I think he's done a fantastic job at Burnley, but I don't know whether his style of football would wash with a lot of Everton fans.

"Everton are not in a good position. The players need a little bit of stability, they need a clear direction and a plan on how they want to play.

"The team lack identity, they look like they don't what they're doing on the pitch and they need whoever who comes in to have a way of playing, stick to it and get results. I think Everton will move quickly, whichever direction they're going to go in."

"The new owner Mr Moshiri went all out to get Ronald Koeman. That was his appointment, so maybe Bill [Kenwright] will have a little bit more of a say in this next appointment.

"Bill has looked throughout the divisions over the years and has made his appointments from there, whereas I get the impression Mr Moshiri wants the real big names and maybe he's had his fingers burned on this one."