Brazil legend Ronaldo has backed Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi to join Real Madrid after admitting it is a "dream for any player" to play for the 12-time European champions.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for the Serie A outfit this season. He has 18 goals and registered assists in 22 league starts. His impressive form has seen him attract interest from the Spanish capital club.

According to the Italian publication Corriere dello Sport via Marca, Real are interested in securing Icardi's services to bolster their strike force after the end of the 2017/18 season. They want the Argentine international to replace Karim Benzema as the club's main striker, who has €110m (£96.7m, $134.8m) buyout clause.

Ronaldo joined Inter from Barcelona in 1997. After spending five seasons with the Italian outfit, he moved to Real in 2002. Despite opening the door for Icardi to join Real, the World Cup winner with Brazil has stressed that he has no knowledge "how things are going on the market".

"I'm sure that Icardi is doing well and is happy at Inter. I remember my time at Inter well, although it's true I suffered a lot of injuries and things didn't end up how I'd have liked," Ronaldo told the Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Sport.

"I've heard all the rumours about Icardi and Real Madrid, although I don't know that well how things are going on the market. I can only say that playing for Real Madrid is a dream for any player."

It is not the first time that Ronaldo has urged Real to sign a player. The Brazilian advised his former club to land his compatriot and PSG star Neymar. He even backed the forward to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Meanwhile, Inter manager Jorge Sampaoli has also revealed that Icardi is tempted to join the Champions League winners and confirmed Real are monitoring the striker.

"I know he was close to joining Real Madrid and I know he is tempted to join them now. Real Madrid are monitoring him," Sampaoli explained.