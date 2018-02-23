Manchester United legend Roy Keane has stuck the boot into Arsenal following a shambolic performance at home to Ostersunds.

The midfield stalwart criticised the players for starting the game slowly and agrees that when some blame has to go to the manager, the buck stops with the players to motivate themselves on the pitch. He had harsh words for Jack Wilshere, who put in a meek effort in the middle of the pitch despite being handed the captain's armband, and branded him "the most overrated player on the planet".

Arsenal advanced to the last 16 courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate victory but it was a night to forget for the Londoners, who crashed to a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates, only their second loss at home this season. A pair of first-half goals within 70 seconds from Hosam Aiesh and Ken Sema had Swedish visitors Ostersunds dreaming of the unlikeliest of upsets at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the north London club managed to get their act together ever so slightly following a rude awakening and were able to restrict the Swedish club from creating any more clear-cut opportunities. Full-back Sead Kolasinac's goal just after the break moved the tie in Arsenal's favour but the Gunners were unable to grab an equaliser.

Danny Welbeck had a host of opportunities to bring the game to 2-2 in the second half but the England striker failed to finish his chances, leading to an embarrassing night out for the Gunners.

"Arsenal are a great example of how not to start a game of football. They are so slow out of the blocks. Poor attitude, no energy, no desire. It's not like a light switch, you can't just turn it on and off," Keane told ITV, as quoted by Goal.

"A lot of that will come from the manager and his coaching staff, but ultimately it has to come from the player. You have to motivate yourself. You have your pride and you want to do well for yourself, your team-mates, your family and to turn up like that was a shambles.

"We have seen it so many times from Arsenal. They went to Nottingham Forest [in the FA Cup last month] with exactly the same attitude and lost. You make excuses for Arsenal all the time, but it's a load of rubbish. The Arsenal players must drive you crazy. A shambles.

"You look for your senior players to lead by example...when Wilshere is your captain, to me, he is probably the most overrated player on the planet."