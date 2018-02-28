In less than three months Prince Harry will say "I do" to LA-born actress Meghan Markle on 19 May in a ceremony to be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Unlike Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, who exchanged vows at the 2,000-capacity Westminster Abbey, the lovebirds will have to be ruthless with their guest list due to the venue's 800 capacity.

According to Mel B, she and four other guest need not worry about being snubbed because they already have their invites.

Appearing on US talk show The Real, the 42-year-old singer declared "I'm going" when quizzed about the impending nuptials.

She added that all five Spice Girls - herself, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell - would be in attendance before realising she may have said too much. "Why am I so honest?!" she said.

As well as confirming the group have an invite to the biggest event of the year, the former X Factor judge also revealed the Spice Girls will be performing at the wedding reception. When asked whether they would hit the stage, her actions said it. She looked down at her cards and said, "Argh, I swear I'm just...", before throwing her cards up in the air as excitement erupted in the studio.

Considering the 90s group only recently announced their reunion, they have already landed a pretty impressive gig.

The last time Posh, Ginger, Sporty, Baby and Scary Spice performed together was when they brought the curtains down at the Olympics by taking to the stage at London 2012 closing ceremony.

If they do belt out their classics for the royal wedding, they will be joining a stellar line up. Us Weekly previously reported that Ed Sheeran has been asked to help the couple celebrate their big day.

The source told the publication that Prince Harry has "personally" requested the Perfect hitmaker.

Earlier in February, Sir Elton John sparked speculation that he was set to perform at the after-wedding party after clearing his schedule for the weekend of the Royal wedding. According to the Sun, The Rocket Man has pulled the plug on two Las Vegas concerts of his Million Dollar Piano residency at Caesars Palace on May 18 and 19.

The 70-year-old singer-songwriter was close friends with Harry's late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and famously performed the piano-led classic Candle In The Wind as a fitting tribute at her funeral on 6 September 1997 at Westminster Abbey. He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.