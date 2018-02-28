Disney has announced that it will donate $1 million from the profits of Marvel's Black Panther to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for use in the group's national STEM curriculum teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The move is in-keeping with the film's themes of how the technologically advanced fictional nation of Wakanda can share its knowledge and advanced tech to help the world and young people from marginalised communities.

Black Panther has made more than $700 million at the global box office since its release two weeks ago, breaking numerous records on its way to that total.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), a non-profit dedicated to setting up after-school programs - has said in a statement the money would be used to create new innovation centers in 12 cities.

The cities include Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, Washington and Oakland, California, where Black Panther director Ryan Coogler grew up and where parts of the film take place.

"It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film," Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said in a separate statement.

"So it's fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want."

BGCA president and CEO Jim Clark added: "Thanks to Disney's support, we can expand our outreach and allow more youth to find their passions and discover STEM careers."

Black Panther has become a cultural phenomenon thanks to its authentic and frank depiction of black culture, led by a cast of predominantly black actors including Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa / Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan.

The film also stars Angela Bassett, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, Forest Whitaker and Daniel Kaluuya.