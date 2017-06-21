Visceral Games' untitled Star Wars game for EA was one of the titles many expected would make an appearance at EA's E3 event in early June. Sadly it was nowhere to be seen, but a new rumour may offer excited fans some new information regarding the third-person action game.

Making Star Wars, a site dedicated to the series which has a good track record when it comes to such rumours, has revealed what it claims to be the basic plot of the game being led by former Uncharted director Amy Hennig.

As ever it would be wise to take the report with a pinch of salt until its details are confirmed or denied.

Visceral's game will reportedly take place between A New Hope and shortly before The Empire Strikes Back, and stars actor Todd Stashwick as a character called 'Dodger' - which isn't his real name.

He is so called because he dodged being drafted to the Galactic Empire.

Dodger is also from the planet of Alderaan, which the Empire destroyed with the Death Star in A New Hope. This makes him a wanted man on the Empire's "survivors list".

This all forces him into the criminal underworld of the galaxy's outer rim planets, where the Empire has begun its hunts for the Rebels who destroyed the Death Star. This Imperial presence stirs things up for notorious criminals like Jabba the Hutt.

It's when Dodger has the opportunity to work for the slug-like kingpin that he sees an opportunity to make the money that will get him removed from the Empire's list, and this is reportedly where his story begins. Making Star Wars promises a further report on the role of Jabba the Hutt at a later date.

The report also details some of the basics of how the game will play, with combat involving a standard Star Wars blaster and a "light whip/grapple stick".

"His signature move is to activate the light whip/grapple stick and ensnare his enemies with his left hand and then blast them into oblivion with the the pistol in his right hand," reads the report, which also says there will be variants of each weapon.

It all sounds plausible as there are elements - the survivors list and light whip - which have appeared before, in some form anyway, in the Star Wars canon. Todd Stashwick and Amy Hennig have history too as both were forced out of Naughty Dog during the production of Uncharted 4, the former once set to star as Nathan Drake's brother Sam, and the latter as the game's director.

If the report is proven true, it strikes as a great concept for a Star Wars title. Fans have hoped to explore the seedy underbelly of the Star Wars world for some time, and this may be their chance.

Visceral's Star Wars game is set to release in 2018, most likely towards the end of the year.

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.