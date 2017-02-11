Russia is currently considering handing whistleblower Edward Snowden over to Donald Trump as 'a gift'.

A senior US intelligence has become aware of information that suggests there is a possibility of sending Snowden over to the US to 'curry favour' with Trump, who has previously referred to the whistleblower as 'a traitor', NBC News reported.

Snowden has been living in an undisclosed location in Russia since 2013, when he leaked information from the National Security Agency.

Responding to the news Russia was considering handing him over to the US, Snowden tweeted: "Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel.

"No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next."

Although Snowden has previously stated he believes Russia turning him over to the US would prove he is not a spy, he has also called it a potential human rights violation.

It is believed Snowden's permit to stay in Russia, which granted him sanctuary after he originally fled to Hong Kong, has been extended until 2020.

Snowden's return to the US would reportedly be welcomed by the US Justice Department, although the White House has made no comment on the possibility of his return as yet.

Trump, however, has previously made his feelings on Snowden clear, on one occasion tweeting he believed Snowden was a spy who should be executed.

However, Snowden's ACLU lawyer, Ben Wizner told NBC he had not heard any news of Russia considering handing the whistleblower over to Trump.

He said: "Team Snowden has received no such signals and has no new reason for concern."