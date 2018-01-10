A man was arrested by authorities after he hijacked an armoured personnel carrier and took it on a joyride through the streets of a Russian town.

The man, who has not been named, is believed to have taken the military vehicle from a nearby training school.

The joyride came to a dramatic halt when he struck a parked car and crashed into the front of a local shop. According to reports, he then got out of the vehicle and demanded wine from the shopkeeper.

"A man hijacked a vehicle belonging to the local school DOSAAF. Having struggled with the controls, he hit a passenger car and then drove into the supermarket window," a police statement read.

The incident took place in Apatity, a town in the Arctic region of Murmansk.

Russian motorists have a well-earned reputation for erratic driving and its roads have some of the highest number of fatalities in the world.

A video released in 2012 showed some of the most reckless examples of driving on the nation's highways.