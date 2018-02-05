A 19-year-old Russian man allegedly killed a mother of two after forcing a car jack inside her and extending it.

Danil Cheshko reportedly offered a ride to 41-year-old Svetlana Sapogova. In the car he beat and raped her with a stick. Cheshko then allegedly inserted a car jack into Sapogova's vagina and extended it "almost tearing out the womb of the victim".

The murder took place after the funeral of a mutual friend in Saratov, a city in the south of Russia. According to local reports, Cheshko has admitted to tearing her clothes off during the attack. Sapogova was left to die in the car but was noticed by pedestrians and rushed to hospital.

Despite hours of surgery to save her life, she died from her injuries.

According to the Daily Mail, a friend of Sapogova, named only as Nadezhda, said the car jack was "covered in blood".

"The car jack was found on the back seat of the car next to Svetlana," Nadezhda said. "Now it is being examined by the police. Svetlana lost three litres of blood. Her crotch was ripped out. He left her in the car to die and fled."

Sapogova was mother to a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

In January, a 19-year-old Russian student stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then had sex with the corpse a number of times. He released details of the gruesome act in a social media post addressed to the victim's parents before killing himself.

Artyom Iskhakov told Tatiana Strakhova's parents that his sexual obsession for their daughter drove him to kill her. Later in the post, he apologised for committing the murder and told them where to find the bodies.

The two Russian students were reportedly sharing a flat even after their break-up and according to police, Iskhakov was jealous of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend's relationship with another man. Strakhova attended the prestigious Higher School of Economics at Moscow's National Research University.