85 days - that is how long it took for Swansea City's US owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien to decide that their brave appointment of compatriot Bob Bradley had been a disastrous mistake. The Premier League's first American manager won just two of his 11 matches in charge after replacing Francesco Guidolin in October, losing seven and conceding a shocking total of 29 goals in the process.

Such a failed experiment has only served to exacerbate Swansea's fears over a first return to the Championship since 2011, with the club now four points adrift of safety and only being kept off the foot of the table courtesy of a slightly less woeful goal difference than Hull City. Three permanent managers in a 12-month stretch is quite the fall from grace for a club once heralded as a model of success for others to follow.

So, with Bradley out the door and Swansea, who have once again turned temporarily to the long-serving Alan Curtis to take charge of first-team affairs alongside fellow coach Paul Williams, supposedly looking to make a swift decision on their next direction, who are the candidates in the frame to take over at the Liberty Stadium?

IBTimes UK takes a brief look at the main runners and riders. The new arrival will certainly need to hit the ground running in the January transfer market...

Ryan Giggs

The former Welsh international reportedly held interviews with Swansea following Guidolin's departure, but was eventually overlooked in favour of Bradley. Despite being linked with numerous second-tier jobs, Giggs, who ended his 29-year association with Manchester United in July during the transition from Louis van Gaal to Jose Mourinho, has yet to accept his first managerial role.

The 43-year-old is obviously a household name and a massively popular figure, but his lack of experience surely makes him another sizeable gamble for a club embroiled in an ugly scrap for survival.

Chris Coleman

Another homegrown frontrunner, Coleman was born and raised in Swansea, made 160 appearances for the club in a four-year stint between 1987 and 1991 and was even given the freedom of his hometown in October after leading Wales on their incredible journey to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

'Cookie' signed a new two-year deal in the aftermath of that phenomenal achievement and it would be a shock to see him leave the national team stranded in the middle of their latest attempt to reach the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958. However, this could also be construed as a good time for the former Fulham, Real Sociedad, Coventry City and Larissa boss to return to club management with Wales languishing third in Group D having taken only six points from their opening four matches.

Gary Rowett

The decision of Birmingham City's new Chinese owners, Trillion Trophy Asia Limited, to dispense of former defender Rowett's services earlier this month and immediately appoint a thoroughly mediocre replacement in Gianfranco Zola was met with widespread shock and derision. Having initially earned his stripes at Burton Albion, Rowett achieved consecutive top-half finishes on a minimal budget at St Andrew's and had his side competing on the cusp of the play-offs in 2016-17.

Those predicting that Rowett, who won 42 of his 106 matches in the West Midlands, is a good bet to reach the Premier League before Birmingham are probably correct. However, like Giggs, a dearth of prior top-flight experience could and probably should work against him in this instance.

Harry Redknapp

On the opposite end of that particular spectrum is Redknapp, who certainly cannot be accused of lacking the requisite knowledge. The 69-year-old has not managed in the Premier League since leaving relegation-bound Queens Park Rangers in February 2015 citing his need to undergo immediate knee surgery and has since worked as a pundit and a football advisor to Derby County. He also managed Jordan's national team in two World Cup qualifiers earlier this year.

"It sounds interesting – it sounds a challenge," Redknapp said of the Swansea job during an appearance on Talksport on Wednesday morning (28 December). "Swansea are a good club and it would be a tough challenge, but a good challenge.

"It's a great club – where they've come from and what they've done, and the atmosphere there is absolutely fantastic. It's a tough job for someone but it's not an impossible one – I still think they've got a chance of staying up. It's going to be tight, but they've still got a chance."

It is not generally known whether or not Redknapp is a genuine contender, but reports from The Telegraph suggesting that he would attempt to enlist the services of John Terry and Frank Lampard in January certainly make for intriguing reading.

Other rumoured candidates: Alan Pardew, Nigel Pearson, Jaap Stam, Frank de Boer, Roy Hodgson, Jurgen Klinsmann, Alan Curtis