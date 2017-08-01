Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has returned to training ahead of the coming friendly against a Major League Soccer all-star team on Thursday (3 August). The news is a boost for Zinedine Zidane as the German international could now use Los Blancos' final game of the pre-season tour of the United States to prove his fitness ahead of the next week's Uefa Super Cup final with Manchester United.

Kroos, 27, has missed the last two defeats of the pre-season against Manchester City [4-1] and Barcelona [3-2] after picking up an ankle injury during a training session. However, it looks that he will be able to help the Spanish side in their final friendly of the pre-season in Chicago with Real confirming that he is back in training with the rest of the squad.

"Real Madrid were back in training and completed another session on the pre-season tour that is taking place in the United States, where the big story was the presence of Toni Kroos who had joined up with the rest of his teammates. Zidane's team trained at the Florida International University (FIU) facilities in Miami, before heading to Chicago," the club confirmed.

Zidane is thus expected to give Kroos some playing time against the MLS all-star team in order to see whether the Germany international is ready to make his line-up when they face United on Tuesday (8 august) in Skopje.

Kroosplayed a key role in Real's successful 2016-2017 campaign as a regular presence in Zidane's midfield alongside Casemiro and Luka Modric as the club won the Champions League and La Liga.

Real will have their first competitive game of the campaign against United before a two-legged Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona to be play on 13 and 16 August.

Kroos's return means that Zidane could have most of his squad for the demanding start to the season after Sergio Ramos made his comeback from another fitness problem during the weekend's friendly defeat to Barca in the International Championship Cup.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's availability in the coming games is still uncertain with the Ballon d'or winner having missed the pre-season tour in the USA following his participation in the Confederations Cup with Portugal.