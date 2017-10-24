Sabah Khan has admitted to stabbing her sister Saima to death at the family home in Luton last year.

Mother-of-four Saima Khan, 34, was "brutally murdered" at her home on Overstone Road in Luton on 23 May last year. Her younger sister, who was registered as living at the same address, was arrested a week after the murder.

Sabah, 27, pleaded guilty to her murder at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (24 October). She was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Thursday (26 October).

Police described the murder as "any family's worst nightmare." Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop of Bedfordshire police said: "It is beyond comprehension for the family to hear that one daughter has brutally murdered another. It has been a horrendous ordeal for them and we are pleased that we have received the guilty plea today."

"We continue to support the family; I'm not sure there can ever really be closure, but what I do hope is that after sentencing they can hear what happened that night and start to move forward," he added.

Khan's husband, taxi driver Hafeez Rehman, said his family's hearts had been "torn apart" by her killing. "She was a loving mother to four beautiful children, a devoted wife, a beloved daughter and the most caring of sisters," he said following her death.

"She has been taken from us at the age of 34 and my children have been deprived of their mother. This was a junction in our lives where we intended to watch our children grow, to love them and spend quality time as a family and make memories. We have been left with a gap in our lives and we can only pray that she is resting in peace," Rehman said.