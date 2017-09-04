Kevin Mirallas has been left angry and sad at Everton's refusal to sanction a late summer return to his former employers Olympiacos.

The Greek champions were reported to be keen on striking a loan deal that would have seen the Belgian winger return to Athens after a five-year absence, although the transfer deadline passed with no agreement.

West Ham United are also believed to have had a loan offer for Mirallas rebuffed on deadline day, with Everton said to be keen on the permanent sale of a player who has scored 38 goals and provided 32 assists in 177 total appearances for the club since 2012.

"I really wanted to come to Olympiacos," Mirallas was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Sunday night (3 September) after remaining as an unused substitute for Belgium in a 2-1 win over Greece on familiar turf at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus.

That victory that saw Roberto Martinez's side join hosts Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Iran and Japan as the sixth team to book their place at the 2018 World Cup finals.

"We tried our best to find a deal that would suit everyone, including president Vangelis Marinakis, who did everything possible and beyond – but Everton turned a deaf ear."

He added: "I am so sad that I have not been home and I hope that will be the case in the near future. I would like to thank all Olympiacos supporters for the many messages they sent me. And they must know that I love their club and, as I said before, one day I will come back to them."

Mirallas only signed a new three-year contract in May and cited the influence of manager Ronald Koeman as a crucial factor behind his decision to pen fresh terms.

However, after featuring in both Europa League third-round qualifying ties against MFK Ruzomberok and appearing in meetings with Stoke City and Hajduk Split, he was later omitted entirely from the matchday squad for a listless 2-0 loss at Chelsea amid apparent concerns over his attitude.

"He was out because he is struggling to deal with moments in the season and was disappointed," Koeman said. "Everybody can be disappointed, but I expect from everybody to be part of the team. If somebody is showing that he is disappointed and his attitude is not the same then I have to make decision."

Koeman said then that he "did not know" if Mirallas would still be an Everton player after the transfer deadline.