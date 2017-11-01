Sam Allardyce has seemingly opened negotiations with Everton to replace Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park, but will only do so if some his demands are satisfied.

The former England manager will reportedly meet representatives of the club in London on Wednesday (1 November) and is understood to be interested in the job. However, while Everton see Allardyce as a short-term fix, the 63-year-old is thought to be keen on a much longer deal, which could potentially include two more seasons after the current campaign.

According to the Sun, such a contract would in a likelihood include a lucrative salary as well as a bonus, should the former Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager lead the Toffees to safety.

Allardyce, who has also managed Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Sunderland during his spell in the Premier League, is also understood to be keen to bring his own backroom staff to Goodison Park, should he be given the job.

Craig Shakespeare, who was sacked by Leicester City last week after less than 12 months in charge, could become Allardyce's assistant after working with him during the latter's brief spell with England.

Meanwhile, goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson, who was at West Ham during Allardyce's tenure at Upton Park, is also in line to join the club.

David Unsworth has been appointed as interim manager and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright is understood to be keen on him to land the job on a permanent basis, while the Toffees' major shareholder Farhad Moshiri is reportedly determined to bring in a more high-profile replacement for Koeman.

The Dutchman was sacked last week following a disastrous start to the campaign, which has left Everton in the relegation zone, with just eight points from 11 games.

The likes of Watford manager Marco Silva, Burnley manager Sean Dyche, former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti have also been linked with a move to Merseyside.

Tuchel and Ancelotti would both be available to start immediately but the former is reportedly keeping an eye on the Bayern Munich job, given caretaker manager Jupp Heynckes will leave Bavaria at the end of the season.

Silva, meanwhile, is thought to be Moshiri's preferred option but appeared to rule himself out of the running earlier this week, when he insisted he remained committed to his role at Vicarage Road.

On Tuesday (31 October), Dyche emerged as the clear favourite with a number of bookmakers and while he remains among the front-runners, the Merseysiders have dismissed reports they were set to make a formal approach before the end of the week.

However, should Allardyce take over at Goodison Park, he could find himself at the centre of tussle between Everton and Crystal Palace, whom he led to safety last season before retiring from management at the end of the campaign.

According to the Mirror, the Eagles would be due £2m in compensation, should their former manager return to management. Allardyce claimed his decision to quit was motivated by the need to have a break from the stress of management but he reportedly vowed not to take another job for two years.