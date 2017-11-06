A new ad by Samsung released just days after Apple's iPhone X launch appears to poke fun at dedicated iPhone users for always lagging behind their Galaxy-owning friends.

The ad strongly implies the iPhone has been an inferior product for years, especially when compared with the Samsung Galaxy. The ad aims to be a coming-of-age story for a young iPhone user.

In 2007, the iPhone user is unable to take photos because of the limited storage available on the first few models. Next, he unveils an iPhone 5 but when compared with the Samsung Galaxy of 2013 it is shown to look small.

Fast-forward to 2015 and the iPhone loyalist is standing in the rain at launch. In 2016 he playfully wrestles with a female before they both fall in the nearby lake. His iPhone is ruined, but her Samsung Galaxy is fine.

To cap it off, the ad shows both of them sitting on the sofa while he has a dongle into his iPhone allowing him to listen to music and charge at the same time.

And finally, to complete the story, the now middle-aged male passes an iPhone X queue where one of the members has the phone's often mocked notch as his haircut. He himself now owns a Samsung after chucking his iPhone in the sock draw.

This is not the first time Samsung has made fun of Apple in an ad. Five years ago its "next big thing is already here" campaign directly pointed out the iPhone's shortcomings while also mocking the clientele.

Samsung has never strayed from pointing out defects in Apple's iPhone. A long-running joke has been that iPhone users are always a lot older.

And then there is this ad for the Galaxy Note:

Even Microsoft have entered into the debate, releasing one ad that showed Samsung and Apple users breaking out into a war at a wedding.

Not all of them are aimed at Apple though, some are just funny in their own right.