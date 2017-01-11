Samsung may release the Android Nougat update for European users of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge models from January 17.

SamMobile reports that a new leak suggests the Android Nougat release will roll out from the 17th of this month but it says it will be the Android 7.0 version. This is in contrast to what Samsung had conveyed earlier when it said it would directly release the Android 7.1.1 update skipping Android 7.0 and adding in the incremental update to bring it up to date with Google's latest release.

The model number mentioned here is SM-G935F, which is the European variant, indicating that it is possible that users in Europe will get the base Android 7.0 version first and then receive the 7.1.1 update along with the rest of the world. IBT UK reported earlier that Android is already rolling out as a soak test to some users, so the final release of the update, whether its base version or the latest, is likely to happen within the next few weeks.

The company had promised to roll out the update by January this year to the Galaxy S7 range.

Although Samsung announces its firmware updates at once, users in the company's home country South Korea are mostly the first to get the update. US users, the majority of whom have carrier versions of Samsung devices, get their updates much later when their respective carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint release the software updates.