Select Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users have started receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat OTA update. The public update is scheduled for January and it looks like the company has started soak tests before the final run.

The company ended the Galaxy Beta program in late December after releasing three beta versions of the Android Nougat to users who enrolled for the program. SamMobile reports that some users have claimed that they have received the update along with the Android January security patch. It is routine for companies to soak test an OTA update with select users before launching it to a larger user base.

The update received by these users shows build no G935FXXU1DPLR and is an update to Android 7.0 and not the Android 7.1.1 version which is the latest.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices have been adjudged the best Android smartphones of 2016 across numerous polls despite the company's tryst with the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Some even believed that the Note 7 disaster – that heavily tarnished Samsung's image – would discourage people from buying Samsung flagships for some time. However, reports suggest that Samsung loyalists continued to believe in the brand and S7 and S7 Edge sales helped the company recover from the Note 7 losses to some extent.

To make up for its damaged reputation, Samsung will look to make the Galaxy S8 – its 2017 flagship – completely free of error. The device was expected to be launched at the MWC 2017, but reports now indicate that it would be launched at an exclusive event in New York in April.