Samsung is running a promotion offer for Galaxy fans in the UK. The company is giving away a Gear Fit2 fitness band, which costs £179, for free if you purchase a Galaxy S7 Edge smartphone.

The offer starts from 12 January and ends on 28 February. To avail the offer you will need to buy the S7 Edge from Samsung's participating retailer. The outlets include Carphone Warehouse, Currys PC World, Tesco, BT, John Lewis, Argos, Shop Direct, Sainsbury's, EE, Three, O2, giffgaff, Virgin, Vodafone, Exertis, Eir, Dataselect, Independent Deal, TDM, Samsung E-Store and SES.

According to Samsung's terms and condition, a participant must be UK resident aged 18 or above. The promotion is available to consumers and participants from selected Network SMB partners. Purchasing from an auction website or any other third party seller on online retailers websites are excluded from the promotion.

Prior to running this promotion deal in the UK, Samsung had launched a similar programme for US owners, calling it a gift for New Year. Check out the steps below to know how to claim a Gear Fit2 for free.

How to buy Galaxy S7 Edge and claim a Gear Fit2

Buy a S7 Edge from a retailer between 12 January to 28 February

Click the Claim Now button on this page then submit the online claim form

You should receive a confirmation email within 30 days of making the claim