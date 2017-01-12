Following a series of beta testing, Samsung has finally begun rolling out Android Nougat upgrade for its 2016 Galaxy S series flagship devices — Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Those who have opted for the Galaxy Beta Program, which lets users get a sneak peek of the pre-release version of the software including Samsung's latest UX, are the first lucky owners to receive the new OS upgrade. For members of the Galaxy Beta Program, the update weighs in around 215MB. Regular users will also receive the update gradually.

Last month, Samsung issued a notice to the beta team informing them the Beta Program is ending on 30 December. The beta notices mentioned the official version of Nougat is coming in January. In addition, a recent leak suggested Android Nougat for Europe would commence on 17 January.

But to everyone's surprise, the rollout started almost a week earlier than the given date. If you think it is the Nougat version 7.1.1, as reported earlier, you are wrong. It is Android 7.0 and includes the Android security patch for 1 January. The latest development has been first spotted by Sammobile.

The build version mentioned in the release note is G935FXXU1DPLT. Apart from Android 7.0 Nougat, the updates bundle new UX and various performance modes. Other key elements of the update are improved usability of the Notification feature, Quick settings button, improved usability of the Multi window and setting menu.

Besides, there are Always on Display (AOD) features along with the Samsung Pass. Users should get efficient space for installation of downloaded apps, and enjoy improved speed of system upgrade and app installation.