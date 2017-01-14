A concept render of Samsung's foldable flagship Galaxy X has surfaced online showing off three sleek edge-to-edge screens capable of being folded like a Japanese paper fan. Concept renders are the work of graphic artists based on patent filing, research and specification leaks.

GizmoChina published the renders that show a foldable display smartphone that can be converted into a tablet or a mini computer screen. Once the three individual screens are opened up it spreads into a large 7in combined rectangle shaped display. The 7in size of the screen has been part of rumours surrounding the Galaxy X.

Samsung already has flexible display panels in its backyard but how it will use them for its first foldable phone is still uncertain. Recent reports from Korean sources indicate that the company is looking to making it an outward folding device rather than an inward folding one.

The render has both outward and inward folding components but does not restrict itself to the conventional pocket mirror design that was constantly cited in Samsung's patents.

The renders also show a wireless keyboard as an accessory accompanying the device, indicating that when at work the screens can be unfolded to stand as a laptop display. A stylus is also shown in the render drawings.

It is not known at this point how authentic or close to the actual product this render is, but Samsung has reportedly already placed a target of 100,000 units for the foldable device. Meanwhile LG is also reported to be making foldable display panels for various manufacturers like Huawei and Apple and may even launch a flexible device itself.

It is to be remembered that this is a concept render and may not end up as the final product.