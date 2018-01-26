Everton misfit Sandro Ramirez has asked to leave the Toffees and is hopeful of securing a move back to Spain amid interest from Newcastle United and Sevilla, who are also said to be keen on Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi and Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge.

Sandro's €6m (£5.2m, $7.5m) arrival from Malaga was met with tangible excitement by Everton supporters but his move to the Premier League has been nothing short of an abject failure so far.

The 22-year-old began the season in former manager Ronald Koeman's starting line-up but was swiftly removed from first-team proceedings as the Dutchman's tenure unravelled at an alarming rate.

The former Barcelona graduate, who is said to be earning more than £120,000-a-week, has started one match since September - the 5-1 mauling by Atalanta in the Europa League - and is now struggling to hold down a place in the matchday squad under new manager Sam Allardyce, who has told of his desire to trim his overloaded squad before Wednesday's [31 January] deadline.

The sorry situation has led Sandro to request a move away from Everton, who are open to offers for the Spain youth international. Sevilla, Valencia and Newcastle have both been credited with an interest in signing Sandro either permanently or on loan, and the Toffees are willing to sanction temporary deal providing they receive a £2m loan fee and see his sizeable wages paid in full, according to the Liverpool Echo. Sevilla are said to be the frontrunners for the Spaniard's signature, but no deal is imminent.

Sandro is not the only Everton summer signing that has been linked with a move away this month; former Ajax captain Davy Klaassen is of interest to Fenerbahce, according to Turkish Football.

Klaassen, like Sandro, began the current campaign in Koeman's starting line-up but has not seen a minute of Premier League football since September and has been completely omitted from the league reckoning by his compatriot, interim manager David Unsworth and Allardyce in the months that have followed.

The Netherlands international's agent recently revealed that Klaassen is willing to stay and fight for a place on Merseyside, but Fenerbahce are apparently intensifying their pursuit of the 24-year-old and are hoping to strike a loan deal with Everton, who are open to offers for the midfielder who cost them around £24m just six months ago.

Along with Sandro and Klaassen, Everton are considering sending talented youngster Ademola Lookman out on loan until the end of the season. Many Everton fans are perplexed as to why the England youth international has not been afforded more chances to impress this season, but with the recent arrival of Theo Walcott combined with the gradual return to fitness of Yannick Bolasie, the former Charlton Athletic star is set to be shipped out on a temporary deal.

Derby County were interested in prying Lookman away from Goodison Park in the summer, and Championship clubs are bound to be interested in the winger who cost Everton £11m just 12 months ago.