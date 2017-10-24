White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter on Sunday (22 October) to ask people what they would do with the possible additional $4,000 (£3,030) the average American family would save under President Donald Trump's tax plan.

"The average American family would get a $4,000 raise under the President's tax cut plan. So how could any member of Congress be against it?" Sanders wrote in a series of tweets. "What would your family do w/ a $4,000 raise from the President's tax cut plan? REPLY & I'll share your family's story in the press briefing.

"Do you stand w/ the Democrats for higher taxes & bigger government? Or w/ @POTUS for lower taxes & thousands more $$$ in take home pay?"

President Trump unveiled his tax reform plan last month, which calls for three individual tax rates of 12%, 25% and 35%.

The plan also lowers the corporate rate from 35% to 20%, as well as nearly doubling the standard deduction and repealing the estate tax and the alternative minimum tax. The White House has claimed that this would increase the average American family's annual income by $4,000.

Economists, however, said the math doesn't seem to add up. According to the non-partisan Tax Policy Center, the corporate tax rate cut would mostly help the top 1% individuals who made at least $465,626 in 2014.

Meanwhile, Twitter responded to Sanders' question with a slew of snarky, sarcasm-laden and often creative answers speculating how they would spend the potential $4,000.

Many said they would donate towards organizations like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, others said they would contribute to whoever runs against Trump in the 2020 election.

Some also said they would end up spending on healthcare costs that are expected to rise for millions of Americans.

"I'd buy a unicorn, since that's about as real as the $4,000 raise you keep lying about," one Twitter user wrote. Another said: "Build a bomb shelter."

"Donate to any candidate opposing our psychopath in chief," another added.