A helicopter carrying 8 high-ranking officials has crashed, near the border with Yemen.

Crown Prince Mansour bin-Muqrin, deputy Emir of Asir province, was among those on the helicopter.

The crash site is near Abha, in the south of The Kingdom, near the border with Yemen Saudi state TV Ekhbariya reported.

Local newspaper Okaz reported the helicopter went down while the officials were taking a tour of an area near the coast in Asir,

Search parties have been deployed to the region, however all passengers on the helicopter are believed to have been killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established.