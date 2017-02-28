Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt impressed so much on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway that she has bagged herself a new TV role on Channel 4.

The 26-year-old TV personality became a brand new addition to the Geordie duo's fun family show over the weekend, and her entertaining hosting skills resulted in a new small screen job.

Moffatt is reportedly filming for a new Channel 4 pilot called The Comedy Project, rumoured to air later this year on Friday nights.

An insider told The Sun: "Scarlett is now in huge demand from the TV industry. Channel 4 feel they created her through Gogglebox and don't want to lose her to ITV.

"She was the first celebrity who they approached to do the pilot for The Comedy Project, which is likely to become a big show for them."

Moffatt – who made her name on Channel 4's Gogglebox with her family – is currently taking over from Ashley Roberts on Saturday Night Takeaway. On the show's first episode she left viewers in hysterics as she went to find a viewer to ride a helicopter with her.

With her naturally bubbly personality, Moffatt entertained as she ran around the streets trying to find Ant and Dec fans to sit in the "best seats in the house". When she finally found someone, Ant McPartlin was less than impressed with her choice.

Moffatt has been popular with UK viewers as she won the sixteenth series of I'm A Celeb in 2016, while her first ever taste of stardom was as a cast member in MTV's Beauty School Cop Outs.

On 8 January of this year, it was announced that Channel 4 would be reviving the dating show Streetmate with Moffatt presenting it.

She said: "I can't believe Channel 4 have asked me to present this iconic show. I remember watching Davina on Streetmate when I was younger and thinking, 'Females can present entertainment shows too'. I want to do that when I'm older. It's such a fun show and it's two of my favourite things to do, chat to randomers and a love story."

She was also the backstage presenter for the 2017 National Television Awards, so Moffatt has been a rather busy bee this year so far.