Chelsea have seen an approach for Schalke wing-back Sead Kolasinac rejected by the Bundesliga club. Kolasinac, 23, is poised to leave Schalke at the end of the season when his current contract expires but Antonio Conte is keen to bring the player to Stamford Bridge before Tuesday's transfer deadline, according to the Daily Mail.

Since Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation, Marcos Alonso has been the manager's sole option at left-wing back, starting every Premier League game for the club since September in what is his first season back in English football

An approach for Kolasinac would suggest Conte is open to bringing in some cover for the Spaniard, but Schalke insists Chelsea have no hope of prising the player away today.

"Yes, there was an approach [from Chelsea], but it was off the table immediately," Schalke sporting executive Christian Heidel told WAZ.

Schalke do have a player on loan from Chelsea to play in that left-back role in Baba Rahman, but a season-ending knee injury means the possibility of Kolasinac leaving are slim.

Outgoing deals are expected to dominate at Stamford Bridge today with both Asmir Begovic and Branislav Ivanovic poised to leave Chelsea. Conte wants both players to remain part of his squad but has given his blessing for both to leave, with first-team opportunities top of their agendas.

However, the Blues have reportedly attempted to bring in another player on loan in Inter Milan winger Jonathan Biabiany. Biabany, 28, has been limited to just three league appearances in all competitions this season but according to Sky Italia, the France international is not interested in a move to the Premier League and wants to see out the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign at the San Siro.