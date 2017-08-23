World Cup winner Benedikt Howedes has admitted that he is open to leaving Schalke after admitting that he "can picture a move abroad".

The 29-year-old came up through the ranks of the Bundesliga outfit's youth system and has spent his professional career with Schalke. He was the club captain until the end of the 2016/17 season. However, the German outfit's coach Domenico Tedesco has decided to appoint goalkeeper as the club's new captain.

Howedes, who was part of Germany squad that won the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil, has revealed that he has received several offers after the Schalke manager decided to drop his as the club captain.

"I've said I won't move within [Germany] and can picture a move abroad. As of today, that point in time hasn't come. I received offers from other clubs after the surprising demotion from captain... that my agent checked and answered," Howedes told Funke Sport, as quoted by the Mirror.

The same Mirror report claims that Liverpool are interested in signing the centre-back as an alternative to Virgil van Dijk. The Southampton star has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield throughout this summer.

Van Dijk came close to completing a move to the Merseyside club earlier in June. However, the deal collapsed after the Saints reported the Reds to the Premier League for an alleged illegal approach, which forced Liverpool to issue a public apology.

The Dutch international has handed in a transfer request as he is looking to force a move away from St Mary's Stadium. However, Southampton are adamant that the defender is not for sale. The situation has forced Liverpool to look elsewhere and Howedes has emerged as a target.

Schalke star is available for around £18m ($23.1m) and has already played alongside Joel Matip at Veltins-Arena. A move to Liverpool will see Howedes reunite with his compatriot at the heart of the Reds' back four.