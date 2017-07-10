A 13-year-old schoolboy has been arrested after another pupil at his school died from a severe allergic reaction.

An "incident" occurred on Wednesday 28 June before 11.30am when a pupil, named locally as Karanbir Cheema, or Karan, was taken unwell at William Perkin Church of England High School in Greenford, west London.

Cheema, who was also 13-years-old, was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a west London hospital in a life-threatening condition but tragically died 10 days later with his parents at his hospital bedside.

Homicide detectives have now quizzed a 13-year-old boy in connection with his death who has since been released on bail until late July, police have said.

The school have said that they treated the boy with his recommended medicine but it did not have the desired effect on the child.

Alice Hudson, executive head teacher of Twyford CofE Academy Trust, said Cheema had a "number of allergies".

Hudson said according to the Daily Telegraph: "Karanbir Cheema, known as Karan, was a popular Year 8 student. He had many friends who are devastated at his death, as are the staff.

"He was a bright and keen student who excelled in maths. Our thoughts and prayers are with Karan's family."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday 12 July.

A statement by the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were subsequently called when it became apparent that an incident had occurred which led to the boy coming into contact with the allergen.

"Those events remain under investigation. The boy remained in hospital but on Sunday, 9 July he subsequently died - his parents were with him."

The incident was initially investigated by officers from Ealing Borough but has since been passed to the Homicide and Major Crime Command.