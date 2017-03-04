A nine-year-old boy has died after reportedly suffering an alleged allergic reaction after eating a school dinner.

Paramedics were called to Al-Hijrah School in Small Heath, Birmingham yesterday, but were unable to resuscitate him. The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation after it was reported that the boy had suffered "a suspected allergic reaction' after eating a fish and chip dinner.

A parent, whose son was in the same class as the boy, claims the boy's allergies were well known to the school.

"Fish and chip Fridays is a weekly thing at the school but why this boy was served when it is known by everyone that he has a fish allergy, I really don't know. He ate lunch at about 12.30pm and at around 2pm the ambulance service were called and tried to do CPR but couldn't and he died."

"The teachers couldn't find his epi-pen kept at the school in accordance with his Special Educational Needs statement which says he has a fish allergy."

However, according to Mail Online, the boy's uncle, who gave his name as Mo, denied he had a fish allergy. "At the moment the death is a mystery and we won't know the reason until there has been a proper investigation," he said.

"My nephew had a dairy allergy but was not allergic to fish as far as is known, so it is wrong to suggest that is what happened. He was a bright, very happy child and he was loved by his school. But there has been nothing yet to confirm how he died," he explained.

"We have been left in the dark, we don't know the cause of his death and we won't know until an investigation has been completed."

Parents whose children attend the school, have reacted with shock and outrage at the incident. "All the parents are mortified and furious that this has been allowed to happen," said one angry parent.

Others turned to Facebook to pay tribute to the pupil whose identity has not yet been confirmed, as they branded the school a 'shambles'. Mohammed Rashid said: "May Allah give his family patience in this difficult time. That school needs to be shut down!" Another Facebook user wrote: "I worked in Al Hijrah as a teaching assistant, it's a complete shambles, no wonder they are under special measures!"'

Al-Hijrah school became the country's first state-funded Islamic secondary school 16 years ago . I had previously an independent school, but became a voluntary aided school under plans by Birmingham City Council in 2001.

The controversial school was placed in special measures by Ofsted in May 2014, after a damning report branded it 'inadequate.' In June 2014, protests broke out as parents and students fought a Department for Education takeover Mail Online reports.

In 2015 the school was in the spotlight again, after Birmingham's education commissioner said the debt-riddled and dilapidating building should be bulldozed and replaced.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Police are investigating after a nine year old child died after being taken ill at school yesterday. Emergency services were called to the Al Hijrah School in Burbidge Road, Bordesley Green at 2.20pm Friday 3 March, following reports a pupil had collapsed after suffering a suspected allergic reaction.

"The boy was rushed to Heartlands Hospital, where he tragically later died. A post mortem will take place and the child's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Police are working with the school and Birmingham City Council to establish the circumstances around his death."

An investigation has now been launched into how the tragedy occurred.