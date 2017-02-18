Lincoln City have become the first non-league side to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years after beating Premier League opposition Burnley.

Sean Raggett bundled his header over the line in the 89th minute at Turf Moor to send The Imps through to the last eight of the competition at the expense of the side who sit 81 places ahead of them in English football.

A scrappy encounter threatened to boil over in the second half in an incident involving Clarets midfielder Joey Barton, but it was the non-league side who kept their cool as the minutes ticked by.

Lincoln, managed by Danny Cowley and his assistant manager and brother Nicky, were made to survive a late onslaught with five minutes of injury time added on after the 90.

Burnley striker Andre Gray saw his effort saved by Paul Farman, with Clarets goalkeeper Tom Heaton joining the late flurry of attacks. But Lincoln held on to progress into the sixth round of the competition for the first time in their history.

"We said it was a one in a 100 chance and thankfully we got that opportunity. The last eight of the FA Cup sounds pretty good. We work hard on our corners and our free-kicks and we are mightily proud of the players," manager Danny Cowley told BT Sport.

It is unbelievable. When we started back in October it was a dream," striker Matt Rhead, BBC Sport report. "I enjoyed every minute of it. The lads have done unbelievable. We've got a good squad here and we believe we can beat anyone. We continue to beat teams."

Lincoln's stunning FA Cup run has seen them eliminate opposition from the Championship in the fourth and third rounds, with Brighton and Hove Albion and Ipswich Town already toppled by this season's giant killers.

Oldham Athletic of League One were also victims in the second round of the competition back in December.