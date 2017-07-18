Rescue workers are searching for a missing construction worker following the collapse of a church by a railway line in Cardiff.

The old building was known as the Citadel and was due to be demolished.

Two people have been rescued with minor injuries while a search is continuing for a third person.

Teams from Network Rail, British Transport Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are the scene, on the corner of Splott Road and Pearl Street, in the Welsh capital.

Eric Bellew from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have specialist rescue equipment at the scene, which, alongside the urban search and rescue team's structural collapse rescue technicians are ensuring that the building is safe to undertake an extensive search"

The incident has led to the closure of the railway line by the building but lines running between Newport and Cardiff are still working with reduced services, Sky News reported.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

