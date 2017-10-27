Selena Gomez has opened up about her kidney transplant for the first time since posting about the serious operation to her Instagram followers back in September.

The 25-year-old singer underwent the surgery earlier this summer due to complications with her condition Lupus, and has had to take a step back in terms of her career despite trying to promote her new music.

Speaking on Today about the traumatic experience, Gomez sat alongside her best friend Francia Raisa, 29, who donated her kidney to the singer.

A vulnerable Gomez confessed to host Savannah Guthrie that she would gave died had it not been for her friend's overwhelming kindness.

She said: "It was really kind of life or death."

Forced to face her mortality, the young singer didn't want to ask any of her loved ones for help.

Breaking down in tears, Gomez continued: "My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life. That was the day I came home and she volunteered, she did it."

Guthrie said: "You feel like Francia saved your life?" before Gomez responded: "'Because she did. That's it."

Gomez's heart-wrenching interview will be shown in three parts, with the first two airing on Today on Monday 30 October and Tuesday 31 October. The third will be shown on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Gomez – who is currently promoting her new single Wolves – explained her kidney transplant procedure to her 128m Instagram followers on 14 September with a shot of herself and Raisa holding hands side by side in hospital beds.

The statement included: "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.

"I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.

"And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed," she added.