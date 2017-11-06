A London Underground driver has been attacked after finishing their shift on the Night Tube.

The driver was attacked after he disturbed a gang who were graffitiing near the depot in Stanmore at the end of the Jubilee Line.

The driver was set upon by the gang who sprayed him with the paint, tripped him over and kicked him repeatedly, before stealing his radio and running off.

The driver stumbled across the group after carrying out a routine check on the Tube doors because an automatic alarm indicated that the rear cabin door had been left open.

British Transport Police are now investigating the incident, which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning (5 November).

Transport for London's director of enforcement Steve Burton, said: "This was a senseless and cowardly attack on one of our drivers and we will not tolerate it.

"We are now doing everything in our power to work with the police to bring the attackers to justice."

Security arrangements at the depot in Stanmore are now being reviewed.

It is the latest such incident in which drivers, left alone in depots, late at night have been attacked.

Following another attack at the end of the Victoria Line earlier this year, Finn Brennan, district organiser for the Aslef drivers' union, said that greater security was needed for drivers at overnight depots.