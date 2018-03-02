Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent Mateja Kezman claims the midfielder is better than Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

The 23-year-old, who arrived at the Italian capital from Genk in 2015, has been in fine form for Simone Inzaghi's side this season. He has scored nine goals and registered two assists in 24 league starts this term.

Milinkovic-Savic's impressive display for Lazio has seen him attract interest from top clubs across Europe. The Sun claims the Red Devils are interested in signing the Serbian international after the end of the season.

The same report claims Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race for the midfielder's signature. Kezman has welcomed Milinkovic-Savic's comparison with Pogba, but stressed his client has "different and better" quality than the United player.

"When Sergej came to Italy, he was compared with Pogba, because at that moment it was probably the easiest comparison to make in terms of characteristics," Kezman told Mozzart Sport, as quoted by Goal.com.

"I do really respect Pogba, let's be clear, and other linkers who can run and work for the team, but I think now Sergej has different and better quality than Pogba.

"Over the last six months, he has made enormous progress at Lazio. If he retains his health, he can become the most complete player on the planet."

Pogba was re-signed by the Red Devils from Juventus for a then world-record fee of £89m ($122.6m) in August 2016. Since his return, the France international has struggled with form in recent weeks and that has forced Jose Mourinho to drop him from the starting XI.

However, the 24-year-old bounced back after the Portuguese tactician handed him a berth in the starting lineup in United's 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Kezman played as a striker for the likes of Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain during his playing career. He played alongside Frank Lampard and Arjen Robben while he was at Stamford Bridge.

The 38-year-old agent has compared Milinkovic-Savic to the likes of Zinedine Zidane and has backed the Lazio midfielder to surpass two of the Serbian's representative's former Chelsea teammates.

"He has remarkable attributes and you'll not find another player in the world with that power, muscular structure and height combined with technique and tactical awareness. He has the touch of a Brazilian and some of the things he does remind me of Zinedine Zidane," he said.

"Milinkovic-Savic is the most effective midfielder in Europe right now, as he can score goals in a variety of ways and has a good head on his shoulders.

"I've played with Arjen Robben, Frank Lampard and some of the best in Europe and I think Sergej can surpass them if he keeps this up. He could soon be a candidate for the Ballon d'Or."