Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is attracting "huge interest" from top clubs across Europe, the midfielder's agent Mateja Kezman has revealed.

The Serbian international moved to the Serie A from Genk in 2015. His display for the Rome-based club this season has not gone unnoticed as he has attracted interest from "great clubs" in England, Spain, Italy and France.

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are believed to be interested in signing Milinkovic-Savic. The same report claims that Champions League winners Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race for the 22-year-old's signature.

Lazio will reportedly demand a fee in excess of £100m ($139.7m) to part ways with their star midfielder after the end of this season, claims The Sun. Kezman, who played as a striker for Chelsea and PSG in the past, stressed that talks on his client's future will be held in the summer.

"There's huge interest in him from great clubs in Italy, England, Spain and France," Kezman told the Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb.

"I don't want to talk about numbers, but I'm sure Sergei has it in him to be the best player in Europe in the next few years. Still, we'll talk about transfers at the end of the season. Lazio, for now, are playing great football and having an important season. We're all focused on this."

"[Not just] from the mental point of view, but also physical and technical point of view. I see himgrow day by day in every aspect. I repeat, he is a player who has no limits, he can grow in every aspect."

Milinkovic-Savic's contract at Lazio will run down in 2020. He is aware of the ongoing speculation surrounding his future and admitted that he was flattered by recent reports linking him with a move to the top European clubs.

"It's nice when people are talking about me. But I don't place too much importance on these things. I'm happy at Lazio and am feeling good here for now, but then we will have to see," Milinkovic-Savic was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.