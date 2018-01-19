Barcelona star Sergi Roberto has become the latest player to commit his future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new deal until 2022.

The La Liga giants have included a stunning €500m (£441m, $614m) release clause in the new contract in order to ward off potential suitors after Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus were all linked with his services during the summer transfer window.

Having progressed through the different youth ranks of the La Masia academy since the age of 14, versatile midfielder Sergi made his first-team debut for Barcelona in November 2010 during a Copa del Rey victory over Ceuta.

Sergi endured a slow start to the life in the first team but last season the 25-year-old managed to become former manager Luis Enrique's top choice to cover the right-back position.

Sergi impressed in his new role throughout the season but his future at Barcelona came under question in the summer when the Catalans, who also have Aleix Vidal as back-up, signed Nelson Semedo from Benfica.

The Spaniard had a bargain €40m release clause in his previous contract and it was said that all of United, Chelsea and Juventus were ready to trigger it and lure him away from the Nou Camp.

First Mundo Deportivo reported that Jose Mourinho had launched an offer matching the Spaniard's release clause. Sport later added that Chelsea had joined the race as Antonio Conte looked to bolster his options at right-back and midfield, with the Blues eventually signing both Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater on deadline day.

Barcelona already lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after the Brazilian's €222m option was triggered and have since been trying to increase the clauses of other stars to avoid further shocking departures.

Captain Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi signed new deals earlier in the season and on Wednesday (18 January) Gerard Pique followed the same path by agreeing a contract until 2022 that included a €500m buyout clause.

Sergi has now become the latest player to commit to Barcelona with the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba expected to follow in the near future.

"FC Barcelona and Sergi Roberto have reached an agreement on a contract renewal, which will keep the player at the Camp Nou through to 30 June 2022. His buyout clause has been set at 500m euros," the La Liga giants confirmed through an official statement.

"The date and venue for his official contract signing event will be announced in the coming days."