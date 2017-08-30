Manchester City star Sergio Aguero could consider his future if Pep Guardiola continues to start the striker on the bench regularly.

The arrival of Gabriel Jesus has seen the Argentine international fight with the 20-year-old for a place in the starting lineup. The duo started the first two games of the season, but Aguero was dropped to the bench in City's 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Argentine international will be open to the idea of leaving Guardiola's side in January if he fails to get regular playing time. City are also interested in signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and the Chilean's arrival will further increase the competition for a place in the starting lineup.

The World Cup in Russia will take place in less than a year's time. Aguero wants to be included in Argentina's squad for the next summer's World Cup and it can be achieved if he plays regularly for City.

Argentina have an uphill task of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and have appointed Jorge Sampaoli as their new coach. He dropped Aguero for the international fixtures in June but has recalled him for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela.

Apart from Aguero, Sampaoli has the option of Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Mauro Icardi and Gonzalo Higuain to lead his side's attack. One of the big name players are likely to be dropped from the squad if Argentina qualifies for the World Cup.

The former Barcelona manager has already criticised his attackers for their lack of ruthlessness after admitting that he has not seen an improvement from his forwards.

"In Brighton, no. Against Tottenham [pre season fixture], no. I have two amazing strikers, two No. 9s, for example, Sergio. But I have others who can score a lot of goals," Guardiola explained, as quoted by ESPN.

"Kevin De Bruyne, he is a guy who scores score 15 goals. Last season he made 22 against the post. Just creating by himself."

Should Aguero decide to leave City, he will attract a lot of interest from the top clubs in England and across Europe. The Independent claims that Arsenal are interested in the former Atletico Madrid star and want the striker to be included in any deal for Sanchez, who is wanted by Guardiola.

Aguero scored 31 goals and registered six assists across all competitions for City in the 2016/17 season. Arsenal could still be interested in signing the Argentine in January if he decides to leave the Etihad.